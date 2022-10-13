Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,281 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,281 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,099 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 5.7 %

GDX traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $22.64. 1,360,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,638,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

