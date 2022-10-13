Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $52.94 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians (GOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Guild of Guardians has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 48,235,476.29670475 in circulation. The last known price of Guild of Guardians is 0.18330064 USD and is down -15.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,602,855.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.guildofguardians.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

