H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.13-$4.27 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FUL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. 1,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

