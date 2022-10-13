H2O DAO (H2O) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $144,009.00

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $64.02 million and $144,009.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.76 or 0.26403905 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00010312 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “H2O DAO (H2O) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. H2O DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 224,228,944 in circulation. The last known price of H2O DAO is 0.29937707 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $176,237.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://h2o.homes.”

