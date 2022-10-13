H2O DAO (H2O) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $64.52 million and $193,164.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.14 or 0.27137745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010599 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “H2O DAO (H2O) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. H2O DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 224,228,944 in circulation. The last known price of H2O DAO is 0.29937707 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $176,237.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://h2o.homes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.