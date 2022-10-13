Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. 196,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,058,161. Halliburton has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,037 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

