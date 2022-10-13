Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Hardwoods Distribution’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HDI. CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.08.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$23.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.82. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$23.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58. The company has a market cap of C$551.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.41 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

