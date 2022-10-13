Harfst & Associates Inc. Invests $207,000 in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

