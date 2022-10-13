Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Investec raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,243.17.

HRGLY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.02. 1,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.6129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

