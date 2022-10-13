Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of HMY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 143,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,043. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

