Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $23.17 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $23.17 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $34.02 or 0.00178127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.68 or 0.27355045 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010684 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Harvest Finance has a current supply of 700,442.5 with 681,174.806713 in circulation. The last known price of Harvest Finance is 34.29411215 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $862,415.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://harvest.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.