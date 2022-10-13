Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $104.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.26), with a volume of 114694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.32).

Harworth Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Insider Transactions at Harworth Group

About Harworth Group

In other news, insider Angela Bromfield bought 14,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £19,841.52 ($23,974.77). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,257.

(Get Rating)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Recommended Stories

