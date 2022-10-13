Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 14,343 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $67,412.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,466,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,991,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $67,838.76.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $67,206.80.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $79,130.80.

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $55,615.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $84,993.57.

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. 63,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,337. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $12.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Oncology Institute by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP grew its stake in Oncology Institute by 7.0% during the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oncology Institute by 538.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oncology Institute by 696.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 125,856 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Read More

