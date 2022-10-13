HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $116,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.92. 27,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,788. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

