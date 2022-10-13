Head to Head Comparison: Inrad Optics (INRD) versus Its Peers

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Inrad Optics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inrad Optics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 77 247 445 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.81%. Given Inrad Optics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ peers have a beta of -1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inrad Optics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 85.04 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 37.11

Inrad Optics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

