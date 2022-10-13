Head to Head Review: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) vs. Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Rock Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe 11.98% 84.00% 21.52% Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferroglobe and Rock Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.78 billion 0.57 -$110.62 million $1.59 3.43 Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rock Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

40.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ferroglobe and Rock Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ferroglobe currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.18%. Given Ferroglobe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Rock Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Rock Energy Resources

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

