Head to Head Survey: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and Tiga Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $241.93 million 1.99 -$153.21 million ($2.92) -3.02 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Health Catalyst and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 4 8 1 2.77 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus price target of $25.62, suggesting a potential upside of 191.42%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -54.64% -18.31% -11.16% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% 4.45%

Risk and Volatility

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.