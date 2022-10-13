Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.43.

NYSE HR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. 74,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

