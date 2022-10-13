Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 563,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $23.61.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 215.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

