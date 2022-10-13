Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Update

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,334,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 177,129,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,798,406. Healthier Choices Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Vapor and Grocery. It offers vaporizers, which are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor; and Q-Cup, a product that enables consumers to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally.

