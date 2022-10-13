Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 6.3 %

HL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 193,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,535,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.0063 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,118 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 904.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,662,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,796,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

