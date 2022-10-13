Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 40,902 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,575.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,902 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

GOOGL traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 681,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381,773. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.