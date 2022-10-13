Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,275 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.74. 98,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.44. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

