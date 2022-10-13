Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 4.5 %
HSII traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. 1,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,383. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $563.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 15.35%.
Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Further Reading
