Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.91. 2,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,315. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.33. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Helen of Troy by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

