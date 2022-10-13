Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Trading Down 2.5%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.96. 728,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,266,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Heliogen Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heliogen

Institutional Trading of Heliogen

In other Heliogen news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $168,235.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,451.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 2,877,802 shares of company stock worth $7,397,294 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLGN. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 593,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 166,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

