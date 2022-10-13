Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,363,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henderson Land Development Trading Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 390,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,127. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

