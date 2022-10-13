Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.46

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 2034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFWA. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

