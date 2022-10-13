Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $125.89 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00018668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $125.89 million and $529,801.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,458.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002076 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00041727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00057393 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00022871 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.55738509 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $498,385.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.