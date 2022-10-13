HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0319 on Top Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion and approximately $4.64 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.57 or 0.27375252 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010692 BTC.

About HEX

HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.

Buying and Selling HEX

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX (HEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. HEX has a current supply of 633,542,658,973 with 173,411,074,413.06497 in circulation. The last known price of HEX is 0.03211517 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,617,848.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.