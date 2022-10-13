Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Down 97.5% in September

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the September 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HXGBY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,922. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on HXGBY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

