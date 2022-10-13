Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Vertical Research increased their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE HXL traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. 4,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Hexcel by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 118,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,508,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

