HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.64

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.64 and last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 49172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DINO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $274,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.