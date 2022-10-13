HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Gray Television by 35.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gray Television Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,549. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Gray Television Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.