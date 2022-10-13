HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $262,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.31.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $9.07 on Thursday, reaching $406.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,833. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.42. The company has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

