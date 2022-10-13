HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 8.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 940,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,057,000 after acquiring an additional 69,304 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,185,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $10.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.98. The company had a trading volume of 84,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,464. The firm has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.01. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

