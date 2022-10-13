HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,429,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 6.1 %

STT stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.82. 47,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,239. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.81.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.