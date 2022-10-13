HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson stock traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $355.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,773. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.80. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $194.27 and a one year high of $375.23.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

