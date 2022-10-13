HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,991. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

