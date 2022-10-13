HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

CW stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,885. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $123.84 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

