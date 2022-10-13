HGK Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 26.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBCP stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $429.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

