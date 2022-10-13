HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 638 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 39,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.36. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

