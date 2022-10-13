HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 698 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of OceanFirst Financial worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OCFC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.79.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.49%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFC. StockNews.com cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

