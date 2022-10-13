HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $145.00

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 145.30 ($1.76), with a volume of 1866460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.20 ($1.84).

HICL Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.03.

HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

