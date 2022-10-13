Hidigital btc Price Tops $3.94 (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Hidigital btc has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $8.27 billion and $84,444.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00021040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.94 or 0.27196048 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010622 BTC.

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc launched on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.93010599 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83,887.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

