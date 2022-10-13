HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $22.61

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $21.76. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 354 shares trading hands.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.70.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. Equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,317,253 shares of company stock worth $50,070,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

