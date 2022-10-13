Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HKMPY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. 1,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.84%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

