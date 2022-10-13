Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.