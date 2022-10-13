Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

HIFS traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $250.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.46. The company has a market cap of $538.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.95. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $248.50 and a 12-month high of $432.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 43.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 222.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 376.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.