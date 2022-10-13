Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 720 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 72,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLD opened at $155.99 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

